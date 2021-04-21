Hardin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Breanna Ford, 20, was last seen at 8:55 p.m. on April 19.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Breanna Ford, 20, was last seen at 8:55 p.m. on April 19 . Home surveillance video shows Ford getting into a dark, Dodge truck with an unknown male, according to the sheriff's office. She took personal items and a puppy with her.

Ford is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 130 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. Her mother reports she has past mental health diagnosis.

Anyone with information on Ford's location is asked to call the Hardin County SHeriff's office at 270-765-5133 or 270-737-4217.

