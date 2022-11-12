Bowling Green remembers 17 lives lost one year after deadly tornado

The town gathered along the path of the tornado and pointed lights toward the sky to remember the victims Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after a tornado ravaged through Bowling Green, the community came together to remember the 17 lives lost.

The town gathered along the path of the tornado and pointed lights toward the sky.

The event started at 6:11 p.m., lasting for 17 minutes – one minute for each life. There were also different areas throughout the city and county to remember the families affected by the tragedy.

Those who were in attendance reflected on that night and the work they did to help their community to come together and rebuild.

“The period from when the tornado happened was a very difficult time. I'm the parks director for our local parks department. We were tasked with putting out light towers in the hardest hit areas. And so we helped out the community as best we could,” Brent Belcher, Bowling Green Parks & Recreation, said.

In total more than 80 Kentuckians died in the tornado outbreak.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.