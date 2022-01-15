First lady visits Kentucky neighborhood struck by tornado

Biden was supposed to visit on Jan. 6 last week, but due to winter weather that struck western Kentucky, postponed her trip until later this week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — First lady Jill Biden visited a tornado-ravaged neighborhood in Kentucky to meet with residents and local leaders on Jan. 14.

The Bowling Green neighborhood was one of several areas hit hard by Dec. 10 tornadoes that tore through the western part of Kentucky, killing more than 77 people in the state.

She was supposed to visit on Jan. 6 last week, but due to winter weather that struck western Kentucky, postponed her trip until later this week.

Biden met Friday with some residents of the street and later spoke at a recovery center in the south-central Kentucky city.

President Joe Biden previously visited other areas of the state a few days after the tornadoes hit and pledged federal government help.

MORE ON THE DECEMBER TORNADOES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.