Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says a report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s a milestone that bourbon drinkers can toast to. Kentucky bourbon makers stockpiled a modern-era record amount of products aging in warehouses.

The number of barrels with aging bourbon topped nine million for the first time since 1967, the same year KDA started keeping barrel inventory records. The latest numbers are based on warehouse inventories reported as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The report says Kentucky had 9.8 million barrels of bourbon and other distilled spirits aging in warehouses, setting another state record.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.