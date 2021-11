Booker starts Senate bid on promise to help all Kentuckians

The Louisville Democrat on Wednesday filed to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in next year’s elections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker says he'll take his message about the shared interests of Kentuckians to every corner of the state.

The Louisville Democrat on Wednesday filed to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in next year’s elections. Booker faces a daunting task in trying to unseat Paul, who's seeking a third term.

Booker on Wednesday faulted Democrats for a willingness to “concede the narrative” to Republicans in rural areas.

The Black former lawmaker promised to take his campaign themes to regions of Kentucky that have become GOP strongholds. The focus will be on issues “based on our common bonds.”

