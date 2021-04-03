Missing Kentucky man's body, motorcycle found in Grand Canyon

Officials said in a statement that searchers on Wednesday found the body believed to be that of 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man previously reported missing was found along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.

Officials said in a statement that searchers on Wednesday found the body believed to be that of 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky, approximately 465 feet below the South Kaibab Trailhead. Pennington's body was found after a multi-day search and rescue operation.

According to a news release on the Grand Canyon's Facebook page, investigators said they believe Pennington entered the Grand Canyon on or around February 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Walton, Kentucky is a little over an hour from Louisville in Boone County.

