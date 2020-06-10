x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

Bodies found in crashed car months after 2 reported missing

Boyd County Coroner’s Office says Laura Carter-Broughton and Donald Griffith were reported missing in August, but likely died in crash weeks ago.

The bodies of two people who were reported missing in Kentucky more than a month ago likely died in a car crash weeks ago.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says the remains of 40-year-old Laura Carter-Broughton and 49-year-old Donald Griffith were found Friday night in a car that had gone over an embankment near Catlettsburg.

The two were reported missing in August, and a person in the area discovered their vehicle when they looked over the embankment Friday. 

Authorities determined the car crashed weeks ago, killing Broughton and Griffith. Police did not say what they think caused the crash. 

RELATED: Arrow Fund offers reward after poisoned food kills 3 cats in Frankfort

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 