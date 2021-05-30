First Responders rescue 2 people, dog after fall over 300-foot bluff at Green River Lake

The two-hour rescue saw 10 responders pull the group up to safety using a specialized rope system.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Campbellsville and Taylor County Fire Department, two people and a dog were rescued after falling over a 300-foot bluff off of Turkey Bluff Trail at Green River Lake.

The nearly two-hour rescue saw responders use a rope rescue system to secure the individuals from the fall.

Once on the scene, Taylor Co. firefighters assessed the situation and saw that one person in the group was approximately 50-feet down the bluff in a stable situation leaning on a tree. The second person and dog were 150-feet over the bluff and approximately 10-feet from a 100-foot drop off into Green River Lake.

Rescuers deployed multiple watercrafts under the victims' location in the event they fell down before responders were able to secure them.

Using a high angle, rescuers were lowered down to the group and put them into harnesses. A team on the hill used the rope system's compound mechanical advantage system to pull them up.

The two people and the black labrador, named Goose, were tired from the situation but refused medical transport.

A total of 10 rescuers were on the scene and Taylor Co. Fire saw assistance from multiple local agencies.

