Avoid nonessential travel: Beshear warns of more 'black ice'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite the rain washing away some of the ice and snow, freezing temperatures might still cause issues while driving in parts of Kentucky, Governor Beshear said Sunday.

“Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically Sunday evening, overnight, and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult," Beshear said.

The National Weather Service said rain and dropping temperatures will move from west to east on Jan. 9. Eastern and southeastern Kentucky will be the highest areas of exposure.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said this weather presents challenges for highway crews.

"These ‘whiplash temperatures’ combined with rain can cause slopes along roadways to become unstable, and rock slides are the result. There is a danger of downed trees blocking roadways and bringing down power lines. Our crews will be carrying chain saws as well as salt and other equipment,” said Gray.

Traveling Safely during inclement weather

Follow these tips when driving in inclement weather.

Travel only when necessary. Stock up on supplies like ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit.

Make sure your car is ready for winter. Check your car battery, tire pressure, breaks, heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers.

Drive slowly over both snow and ice.

Slow down when driving to intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas.

Stay a safe distance from snowplows.

