GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - A bison auction is being held next month at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from the Friends of Land Between the Lakes says the auction will be held Feb. 2 at Land Between the Lakes Elk & Bison Prairie Corral. Plans call for about 40 bison to be sold including a mature bison bull, up to four mature cows, two young bulls, eight yearling bulls, eight to 10 yearling heifers and 17 calves.

The statement say managers are trying to keep the herd size appropriate and maintain the health of the animals.

A veterinarian will be on site for inspections and buyers are required to use closed-topped trailers or vehicles to transport the animals.

Land Between the Lakes encompasses more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.