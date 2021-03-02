Bill advances to raise Kentucky's felony theft threshold

The measure would increase the threshold for felony theft to $1,000 from the current $500.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill to raise the minimum dollar amount required for the crime of felony theft.

The measure would increase the threshold for felony theft to $1,000 from the current $500. The result would be that property thefts under $1,000 would be considered a misdemeanor, which carries a lesser penalty.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Wednesday. It heads to the full House next.

Supporters tout the higher felony theft threshold as a way to reduce prison populations and thus corrections costs for the state. They say the threshold hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

