'We are here to support you now': President Biden approves Kentucky governor's request for aid

Federal aid is coming to 13 counties in eastern Kentucky following catastrophic flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Joe Biden has approved the initial request for federal aid to help with recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky after 13 counties experienced historic flooding.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the funding is available to the state, eligible governments and certain nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis.

Gov. Andy Beshear thanked the President and the federal government for how responsive they’ve been.

“We asked for this last night; it came early this morning – one of the fastest disaster declarations we’ve seen, and we are grateful for it,” he said.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), named Brett Howard as the coordinating officer for federal recovery operations.

“On behalf of the President, we are here to support you now, and we will also be here to assist you as you go through your recovery, as long as you need us,” Criswell said.

