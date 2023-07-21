Beshear tours western Kentucky region impacted by flooding

Storms moved through western Kentucky Tuesday night, flooding streets, cars, homes and knocking out power.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear returned to Mayfield on Friday, but he didn't talk about tornado damage.

Instead, he saw the aftermath of record flooding.

Beshear visited with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan and people impacted by the floods.

The National Weather Service says Mayfield set a 24-hour rainfall record in the state with at least 11 inches of rain.

It's the same area devastated by an EF-4 tornado a year and a half ago.

"It's hard not to feel like we've been punched in the gut a little bit, for this town and this area to be hit again. But I can tell you one thing, the people of Western Kentucky are tough, and after the last year and a half absolutely know how to lift themselves up and rebuild," Beshear said.

Thankfully no deaths have been reported due to the flooding.

Beshear says he believes the area will qualify for federal assistance, but regardless, the state will offer help.

