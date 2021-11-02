Beshear declares State of Emergency in response to ice storm throughout Kentucky

The governor urged Kentuckians to limit travel unless necessary as icy conditions make roads potentially dangerous.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a brief Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency as an ice storm has blanketed much of the Commonwealth.

Beshear cited plunging temperatures and dangerous roadways across the state as the reason for the State of the Emergency.

The order directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.

"Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration," the governor said. "I urge every Kentuckian to stay home and off these treacherous roads, and stay tuned to local media for information on developing weather."

At the time of the brief, about 70,500 residents were experiencing power outages throughout the state. Much of the major outages reported are in eastern Kentucky.

In Louisville, around 2,000 customers were without power this morning. Much of the outages can be seen near Middletown and south of Fairdale.

Additionally, a number of car crashes have been reported due to icy road conditions in the Metro area.

Beshear called on Kentuckians to stay off the roads and not to travel unless necessary. However, Beshear said a number of roads throughout the state are in better condition than expected.

"We've gone through too much, we've kept each other too safe during this pandemic to have you lose your life on the roadway when it's dangerous," Beshear said.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said crews throughout the Commonwealth were treating roads throughout the night as breaks in the weather allowed.

Widespread reports of downed trees and limbs have been reported, with the most impact in central and eastern Kentucky.

“Our crews worked overnight and are out in full force treating and plowing to maintain mobility along critical routes,” Gray said. “The damaging effects of fallen debris and frigid temperatures create additional challenges and delays. It’s going to take days to recover from this event. We plead for the patience of the public and ask for their help by staying off the roads if possible.”

As temperatures remain below freezing, ice on the roads continue to make driving conditions potentially hazardous.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.