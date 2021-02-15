Gov. Beshear provides update on weather conditions, response in Kentucky

The entire state is expected to see several inches of snow Monday in a two-part winter storm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss the winter storm hitting Kentucky.

The conference is scheduled to begin virtually at 9:30 a.m. on the governor's social media pages. Gov. Beshear will be joined by Jim Gray, the secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Michael Dossett, the executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

Most of the state is under a Winter Storm for Monday. Areas around Louisville are expected to get anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow from this storm.

In a release sent over the weekend, Beshear called on residents to be prepared for significant snow accumulations and potentially icy conditions.

“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” the governor said. “As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.”

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked overnight Sunday to prepare for the Monday morning commute. Road conditions varied across the Commonwealth as some areas, including Eastern Kentucky, saw more freezing rain and sleet than snow.

Last week, Gov. Beshear issued a State of Emergency after an ice storm hit the state. That storm knocked out power for thousands of Kentuckians and created hazardous conditions on the roads.

