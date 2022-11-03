x
Kentucky

Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site

The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds.
Credit: AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses Floyd county officials and flood victims in Prestonsburg, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Despite being a Democratic Governor in a Republican dominated state, Beshear has a large amount of support from Kentucky residents. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky.

The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and other officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking.

Beshear said work has been underway for more than 10 years to place a state veterans home in Bowling Green.

Paul said combat veterans deserve quality care and necessary support to adjust to civilian life.

