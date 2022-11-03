Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site

The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky.

The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and other officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking.

Beshear said work has been underway for more than 10 years to place a state veterans home in Bowling Green.

Paul said combat veterans deserve quality care and necessary support to adjust to civilian life.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.