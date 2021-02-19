x
Kentucky

Judge extends order blocking Kentucky law aimed at restricting Beshear's COVID-19 authority

The restraining order is for one law giving businesses and schools options on which COVID-19 guidelines to follow.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky judge says he'll extend a temporary order blocking a state law restricting the governor's authority to combat COVID-19.

The action comes as he reviews the constitutional showdown between Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Thursday he'll extend the restraining order. He says he hopes to rule within about 10 days on competing motions.

One motion seeks an injunction blocking new GOP-backed laws reining in Beshear’s executive powers in times of emergency. 

The restraining order is on one law giving businesses and schools options on which COVID-19 guidelines to follow.

House Bill 1, described as a "reopen the Commonwealth" plan, would allow businesses, schools and churches to reopen if they meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. 

Beshear vetoed the bill in mid January,

