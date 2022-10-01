Beshear: Relief for those impacted by December tornadoes increased, funeral costs covered

The state will now provide 20% more on top of what FEMA gives Kentuckians who have been impacted by the December storms.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It's been several weeks since deadly tornadoes struck western Kentucky, killing 77 and demolishing whole towns.

As of Dec. 28, Governor Andy Beshear said the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised nearly $30 million in donations from across the globe.

Money from those funds, Beshear said on Thursday, has been distributed to every family that lost a loved one in the storms to help cover funeral costs.

But Beshear isn't done helping those communities that lost everything last December.

Previously, Beshear said the state would use money from the Western Kentucky Relief fund to provide Kentuckians with 10% more money on top of what FEMA provides in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters.

Beshear said in a Team Kentucky update on Jan. 20 that the state would now increase that amount to 20%. The money can only be used for things not covered by FEMA funds.

Approximately $1.4 million will go to more than 1,400 Kentuckians who are registered and qualify for FEMA benefits.

“This is a way we can quickly and clearly identify individuals who qualify for assistance and get the money out the door,” Beshear said.

The governor said checks will be distributed within two weeks to those who have qualified, including at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.

But he reminded Kentuckians that, "this fund is for the long haul," recommitting to helping those impacted by the storms for the many more months to come.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is on Feb 11. To find a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center near you, click here.

Agriculture disaster designation

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has signed a Secretarial Disaster Designation for these 16 counties:

Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Larue, Logan, Marion, Simpson, Taylor and Warren.

The designation will expand resources available for farmers in these counties as they rebuild.

As of Jan. 18, the Department of Agriculture has released a new program for farmers to rebuild and repair permanent fencing through the Emergency Conservation Program at the Farm Service Agency.

