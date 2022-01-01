Beshear: Kentucky breaks records for new jobs, projects

Last year, 264 private-sector projects committed to invest over $11.2 billion and create over 18,100 full-time jobs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky broke records for investment and job creation in 2021.

Last year, 264 private-sector projects committed to invest over $11.2 billion and create over 18,100 full-time jobs. In 2021, the governor announced the largest economic development project in state history with the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County. The $5.8 billion investment will create an additional 5,000 jobs in the state.

Growth was also reported in the food, beverage and agritech sector with more than $1 billion in new investments in 2021.

"This record year of economic growth means well-paying jobs for Kentuckians throughout the state and a vibrant, diverse economy that can support our workforce in the face of whatever challenges arise in the years ahead," Gov. Beshear said.

Wages have risen as well. Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage for projects statewide in 2021 was $24 before benefits, a 9.4% increase over 2020 and the second-highest mark of the past seven years.

