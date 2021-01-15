Beshear announces heightened security measures at State Capitol

The governor announced that the grounds around the State Capitol in Frankfort will be closed on Sunday as well as an increased law enforcement presence.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced heightened security measures around the State Capitol grounds in Frankfort following the Jan. 6 breach of the US Capitol.

The governor said that no requests for permits for gatherings at the Capitol in the coming days have been made and said there should be no rallies that can or should be happening.

“There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States," said Beshear. "Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here. We have the commitment and participation of the Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Police and the Kentucky National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone in this area.”

In addition to the increased law enforcement presence, areas near the State Capitol will be closed on Sunday.

“To further ensure the safety of everyone, both on or around the grounds and in the neighborhoods surrounding the Capitol in Frankfort, we will be closing the Capitol grounds entirely on Sunday,” Beshear said.

To further ensure the safety of everyone – both on or around the grounds and in the neighborhoods surrounding the Capitol in Frankfort – we will be closing the Capitol grounds entirely on Sunday. Read more: https://t.co/tHdol4XBGl pic.twitter.com/TgKGXleV90 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 15, 2021

With the Sunday closure of the State Capitol, Beshear acknowledge that the measure may inconvenience some in the area.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and your patriotism,” he said. “Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country.”

In accordance with Beshear, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Acting Commissioner Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. said the measures were necessary to protect both the public and state buildings.

“In order to protect all citizens, the Kentucky State Police provides security at the state Capitol," said Lt. Col. Burnett. "KSP has not received any requests or notifications of a rally. However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed."

It is unclear at this time if any protests will be at the State Capitol this weekend. However, the FBI has issued a bulletin warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

During a COVID-19 brief Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said that similar actions will be taken in Indianapolis.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.