Effort to impeach Governor Beshear grows by 60,000 signatures

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group arrived in Frankfort on Monday with a Uhaul trailer full of signatures calling for Governor Andy Beshear’s impeachment. They believe Beshear violated the constitution which his pandemic orders on travel and church services, and they insist the 60,000 names help prove their point.

Dozens of boxes are now inside the Capitol, heading to Republican representatives in the Impeachment Committee.

“We have reports showing through the Kentucky treasurer that the governor knew they were unconstitutional, but he went ahead, and he did it anyway. And such knowing disregard for our constitution should warrant removal from office,” said TJ Roberts, who was part of the group delivering the petition.

The owner of Brewed, a coffee shop in Lexington, is one of the main petitioners and behind this effort. He said it cost $5 thousand to print off the signatures.

The Impeachment Committee voted to charge time and legal fees to anyone filing an impeachment petition that does not move through the process.

