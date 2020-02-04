LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuning into Governor Andy Beshear’s 5 o’clock coronavirus updates has become something of a daily ritual for Kentuckians. His calm demeanor and trademark phrases have become a huge hit on social media, sparking memes and Facebook pages celebrating the governor's efforts to Flatten the Curve in Kentucky.

Now, you can show your support for the governor and the state by buying your very own Beshear merchandise.

The “Beshear Gear” is sold through the Citizen Team KY Fundraiser website by Bret Walker and Emilee Stites. 100% of the profits will be donated to the Team Kentucky fund, which helps support Kentucky residents who have been hit hard financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, baby onesies and more designed by Stites and featuring some of Beshear’s most popular catchphrases like “We can’t be doin that” and “We're gonna get through this.”

If you want to represent the rest of Beshear's team, check out the "Kentucky's Virginia" and "Next slide, Kenneth" design options.

You can see all the available merchandise here. If you'd like to donate directly to the Team Kentucky Fund, you can do that here.

