Kentucky has nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup

The money will be distributed to 18 counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said grants totaling nearly $1 million will be distributed to 18 counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps.

Counties receiving grants must agree to provide a 25% match.

However, Beshear said the state could waive the local match requirement on cleanups that cost more than $50,000.

The governor said Kentuckians deserve for their communities to be clean and safe.

Counties receiving the grants are: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.

