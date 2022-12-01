Beshear to open first female-only juvenile detention center to enhance safety of staff, youth

Officials say starting this month, females between 11-years-old and 18-years-old who are ordered by the courts to secure detention will be housed at the center.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Beshear ordered the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says starting this month, females between 11-years-old and 18-years-old who are ordered by the courts to secure detention will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center - with limited exceptions.

Located in Newport, officials say, the detention center has 35 beds available.

A spokesperson for the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet added that, in following state statute, women juveniles will be separated based on where they are in the process of their court case.

In addition, officials say the youth will receive education, counseling, recreation opportunities, meals, snacks and health care.

“Our policies and laws that govern juvenile justice were created over 20 years ago. It is time positive changes are made to better respond to today’s needs,” Beshear said. “By separating female and male juveniles, we are enhancing the safety of our staff and youth in state custody."

Officials with the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet say that the state is hiring 15 people to work at the Kentucky detention center to "safely protect the female juveniles and provide successful reentry skills."

The jobs that are available include administrative specialists, social service clinicians and youth workers.

A spokesperson for the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet explained that youth workers are the "direct line" of care and are some of the "most needed and influential adults" in the lives of youth in residential placement.

They would oversee daily activities, maintain safety and security and assist youth with school and other pro-social activities, while teaching those around them positive social skills.

For more information about a job with DJJ, including pay rates and specific requirements for applicants, please visit the Kentucky Personnel’s Cabinet website.

Officials say the announcement to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County follows actions the administration has taken in recent times to support the DJJ.

