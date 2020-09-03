FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a media update, Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to sign an executive order to waive copays for private insurance and state employees as more people test positive for COVID-19.

Beshear said the executive order will waive copays, deductibles, cost sharing and diagnostic testing fees. He will also remove any impediments that block someone from getting tested or treated under Medicaid.

As of early March 9, four people have tested positive for coronavirus: 2 in Harrison, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Fayette County. The first patient, Beshear said, was an employee at a Walmart in Cynthiana. All of their coworkers have been monitored, and do not show symptoms. The second person was connected to the first, though not through Walmart.

"We're going to hear about more positive tests, we ought to prepare for that," Beshear said.

Beshear said the first person who tested positive is improving. Mayor Greg Fischer did not provide any updates on the person who tested positive in Louisville, other than repeating that the person is being treated in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

RELATED: 'We are ready for this.' Kentucky governor confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, including 1 in Jefferson County

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US prepares to receive thousands from cruise ship

For those over 60 or have chronic conditions, the Department of Public Health recommended people stay away from heavily populated events or areas.

Fischer will provide an update on COVID-19 in Louisville with Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer, Chief of Public Service Amy Hess, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and representatives from Congressman John Yarmuth and the University of Louisville at 11:45 a.m.

WHAS11 will continue to update the community on COVID-19 in Kentuckiana as more information is presented.

RELATED: Indiana school closes for 2 weeks after elementary student tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: State Department warns U.S. citizens to avoid cruise ship travel, cites increased risk of COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.