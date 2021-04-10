Beshear seeks legislative input on essential-worker bonuses

The governor sent a letter to top lawmakers asking that six lawmakers be selected to join a work group to fill in details of his plan.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking the legislature’s collaboration on his proposal to use federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

The governor's proposal is to use $400 million in pandemic assistance to award the extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.

The bonuses would be for those who stayed in their roles two years after March 6, 2020 - the start of the pandemic.

“Despite the dangers, they still showed up," Beshear said. "From health care heroes to first responders to grocery store workers and educators, the bravery and dedication of these essential workers has remained strong."

The work group would try to reach consensus on key issues — which professions should be included and the appropriate amount of payments.

