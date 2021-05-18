Beshear appeals to Kentucky students to take COVID-19 shots

He referred to the vaccine as “the key to having a fully normal school year in the fall.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on Kentucky's students to take the COVID-19 shots. He said Tuesday their help is crucial to overcome a challenge that adults can’t do on their own.

The Democratic governor visited a Lexington high school to promote the vaccinations. He referred to the vaccine as “the key to having a fully normal school year in the fall.”

Beshear reassured students at Lafayette High School who were preparing to receive the vaccine. He told them: “It’s just a shot, right?”

He stressed the vaccine’s effectiveness in a message aimed at students and parents.

