Governor Beshear defends urging delay for in-person classes

On Monday, Beshear recommended that schools wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person classes.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says he wants to spare Kentucky from the risks of reopening schools too soon amid a pandemic as he defended urging districts to delay resuming in-person classes.

To make his point, the governor pointed to a Georgia school district that has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

On Monday, Beshear recommended that schools wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person classes.

Not all schools are planning to follow the governor’s guidance. Catholic schools in Kentucky have signaled they will start face-to-face instruction next week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.