World War II soldier from Kentucky to be buried in hometown

Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, who died in Clefcy in 1944, will be buried in his hometown of McKee, Ky. on Oct. 16.

MCKEE, Ky. — The Army says the remains of a Kentucky soldier killed during World War II will be buried this month in his hometown.

The burial at Wind Cave Baptist Church in McKee for Pfc. Berton J. McQueen was rescheduled for Oct. 16 and will follow funeral services.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said earlier that the 20-year-old McQueen was accounted for in July. DPAA scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to identify McQueen.

McQueen was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division in November 1944 as troops battled the German infantry in Clefcy.

He was mortally wounded by German artillery shrapnel and died at an aid station on Nov. 23.

Remains were recovered in 1946 but couldn't be identified at the time.

Now that he has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed by McQueen's name at the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinozé, France.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.