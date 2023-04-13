Bernheim Forest to appeal Bullitt Circuit Court ruling

A Kentucky judge ruled last week that LG&E could seize a swathe of land in Bernheim Forest to build a natural gas pipeline.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bernheim Forest is filing an appeal against the Bullitt Circuit Court ruling.

A Kentucky judge ruled last week that LG&E could seize a swathe of land in Bernheim Forest to build a natural gas pipeline following a legal battle earlier this year.

The 494 acres of land in question, named the "Cedar Grove Wildlife Corridor," consists of two properties in Bullitt County near the Cedar Grove community, according to court documents.

Environmental activists and Bernheim's attorneys said the new pipeline would negatively impact the surrounding wildlife and the forest's imperiled bat conservation project.

In a statement sent to WHAS11 News, a Bernheim Forest spokesperson said "the appeal is based on several significant questions that remain related to conservation properties in the Commonwealth that are secured with public funds or encumbered by conservation easements. There are also several unresolved permitting issues for the proposed pipeline related to clean water and endangered species."

Ultimately, Bullitt Circuit Court Judge Rodney Burress ruled LG&E has the right to use eminent domain to seize the land.

Bernheim Forest ended their statement by saying "stay tuned" and telling people to "continue to use your voice to elevate the conversation around protecting wild places and pushing our community towards a more sustainable energy future."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.