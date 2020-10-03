BEREA, Ky. — Berea College announced Tuesday it will stop classes due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement noted that the college did not feel like it could assure student and employee safety if someone tested positive for COVID-19 on campus. Because of that, the school decided to cease all instructional activities at the end of the day Friday, March 13.

Commencement will be canceled or at least postponed to a date when it could be conducted safely, and athletics after Thursday, March 12 will be canceled.

Students must move out of student housing, and professors and encouraged to wrap up courses.

School president Lyle Roelofs said all students will continue to be paid for their campus work positions through the end of the semester, even if they are off campus and not able to actually work.

College operations will continue, and staff should plan to continue to fulfill their job responsibilities until further notice.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, where Berea College is located.

