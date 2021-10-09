Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins

The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky were investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police said the Middlesboro Police Department has asked the agency to investigate the shooting of a suspect by a police officer at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County. No police officers or members of the public were injured, state police said.

No other details of the shooting have been provided.

An autopsy has been scheduled by a state medical examiner in Frankfort.

