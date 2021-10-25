Public input sought on transportation needs in Kentucky

When completed late next year, the plan will guide transportation policy decisions and investment strategies through 2045.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years.

“Our mission is providing the people of Kentucky and those that travel through our state with a safe, efficient, environmentally-sound, and fiscally responsible transportation system,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

“But the system also needs to meet the needs and desires of the people who use it, so we’re giving everyone a voice in the planning process," Gray said. "My hope is that everyone will take this opportunity to tell us what’s most important to them as they travel across town and across our state, both now and in the future.”

Input on all modes of travel — including vehicle, boat, train and plane — will be accepted through Dec. 6.

Additional public input opportunities will be available as the development process continues through the end of 2022, including a chance to review and comment on a draft of the plan before it is finalized.

