LUDLOW, Ky. — Fire and police units are at the scene of a barge accident that set several boats adrift or sinking in the Ohio River.

The barge hit the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. The crash was hard enough to partially submerge the marina's bar and grill. According to Jasmine Minor from WCPO, the restaurant "looks like it's literally sliced in half".

Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets that six boats were knocked loose and sent floating down the Ohio River.

Hensley said there was one person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.

Dispatchers said multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.