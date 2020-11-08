Bardstown podcast climbing the charts amid new Crystal Rogers developments

The podcast was released a year ago but is finding new listeners, as interest in the five year old Crystal Rogers case continues to grow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within days of the discovery of human remains near Nelson County and the FBI announcing they would be taking the lead on Crystal Rogers' case, her name and story sky-rocked into national spotlight.

"This has been my dream come true for a long time," Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mom, said on the FBI taking the case, "I begged for this. I did everything I could to make them stand up and pay attention because I think I need someone of their magnitude to break this case and give me the justice that I need."

Vault Studios, with WHAS11, published a new episode of the Bardstown podcast late last week discussing the developments. Within days, the podcast shot up on the iTunes Top Charts- breaking into the top 20 on True Crime.

Ballard said she is thankful for the new attention and hopeful it helps in her journey for justice.

"I have to do what I have to do to get justice for them," Ballard said, "I do not think it's too late and I do think they will find the answers that they need."