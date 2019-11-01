BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A man has died after he was hit by a semi truck in Bardstown.

According to a press release from the Bardstown Police Department, the man was attempting to cross W. John Rowan Boulevard just before midnight on Thursday when he was hit by a semi truck hauling auto parts.

The man died at the scene.

Police say that it appears the man failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming semi who had the green light.

No charges were filed during the investigation.

