Nelson County distillery receives millions for expansion, increasing production

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Nelson County bourbon distillery is getting a multimillion-dollar expansion which will add dozens of new jobs.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Bardstown Bourbon Co. distillery would be expanding in a $28.7 million expansion.

The project will add an additional 29 full-time jobs and increase the distillery's annual capacity by roughly 55,000 barrels.

“The commonwealth’s investment in Bardstown Bourbon Co. will help us increase our distilling capacity by 50% by 2024, creating a number of new high-paying jobs and helping small Kentucky-based bourbon brands grow,” said Mark Erwin, the company’s president and CEO.

The expansion project will include adding 15,000-square-feet to the existing distillery, bringing the company's total square footage to over 390,000.

It will add space to one of the distillery's fermenter buildings and create an additional 16 fermenters, a new distillation column and the necessary equipment to accompany it.

Beshear said that the bourbon and spirit industry remains one of Kentucky's most prominent sectors with the Bluegrass state seeing more than 40 new locations or expansion projects since the start of 2020.

