In-person bar exams canceled; remote exam set for October

Bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, according to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams this year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said in a statement that bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Instead, the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions will administer a remote bar exam on Oct. 5-6.

Officials said the change is meant to protect the health and safety of bar applicants, employees and volunteers.

Those currently registered for either in-person exam will automatically be registered for the remote exam.

