250 positions available at Baptist Health Louisville, Lexington call centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Baptist Health is hiring 250 patient access coordinators for its call centers in Louisville and Lexington.

Louisville-based coordinators will work at the Patient Connection Hub on Commerce Crossing near Hillview, fielding calls from patients to their Baptist Health Medical Group providers across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to schedule appointments, complete referrals, retrieve medical records, and provide other services. The Lexington Patient Connection Hub is at 2525 Harrodsburg Road.

“Baptist Health is known for its compassionate care, and we are seeking people with that caring and helpful spirit for these teams,” said Anne Williams, Patient Connection Hub executive director. “This will be a fast-paced environment and successful candidates must communicate effectively, remain composed in times of stress, and consider all patient and provider information as highly confidential.”

The healthcare system is seeking those with strong computer skills and good research and problem-solving skills. Medical office experience is desired, but not required.

Call center hours are open 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

