Authorities searching for 2 missing eastern Kentucky teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking the public’s help in locating two teens missing from Knott County.

Fourteen-year-olds Benjamin Combs and Summer Combs were last seen in the Hindman community of Knott County around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Police said the two are believed to be in a black 1987 Chevrolet S-10 with no registration plate.

Benjamin is a white male, about 5-foot-7-inches tall and about 120-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Summer is a white female, 4-feet-11-inches tall, about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

