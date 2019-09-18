ASHLAND, Ky. — Explosive magazines were stolen from a construction site in Ashland, Kentucky, and the ATF is looking for those responsible in the theft.

Sometime between September 13 and 16, various explosives were taken from a worksite near Wheelrim Rd. in Campton.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the theft with the help of the Kentucky State Police.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to recovery of the explosives or an arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. All tips are confidential.

