Authorities are responding to a gas explosion south of Lexington early Thursday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a rupture in a 30-inch gas pipeline contributed to the explosion, but officials are still not sure what caused it. The Lincoln County Fire Department evacuated residents in Moreland and Hutsonville.

The sheriff confirmed that at least one person has died in the explosion. Several houses in the area are on fire. Crews are still working to put out those fires. They are unsure if anyone else has been injured.

Tim Adams, who lives about a mile and a half away from U.S. 127, sent photos of the flames to WHAS11 and said it felt like the "entire world shook" when the explosion happened. He also said that smoke is starting to "close in on us" and there is a "definite gassy smell" near his home.

The Perryville Fire Department said that the explosion was caused by a gas line rupture south of Junction City.

"Please do not travel to this area or attempt to get anywhere close to the scene. The roadway needs to stay open for emergency responders," the department said on Facebook.

Several residents posted about the explosion on Twitter, some adding photos of the flames lighting up the sky.

Residents in Danville, Lexington, and Versailles were all able to see the flames.

A meteorologist from Lexington station WKYT shared that the explosion was so large that it appeared on the weather radar.

Evacuated residents are being asked to shelter in place at the New Hope Baptist Church on Highway 1194.

Lincoln County is about 100 miles south of Louisville.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

