Oldham County teacher fatally shot at Washington D.C. university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Oldham County teacher has died after a shooting at a Washington D.C. university early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson from Crestwood, Kentucky, died at the hospital after the shooting around 8 a.m.

The Oldham County school district confirmed to WHAS11 Emerson was a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School.

Police said the shooting happened on Catholic University's campus in northeast Washington D.C. although the school said Emerson was not affiliated with the university.

The city's acting police chief discussed the case at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"The investigation so far suggests that the victim and suspect were known to each other and it appears that whatever transpired, transpired between two individuals that knew each other," the chief said.

In a statement, the university said they're working with police to determine what happened and they "ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred."

