'I'll wait 10 hours if I have to': Hundreds travel for Kentucky university 'revival'

The gathering has been going on for 24 hours a day at the small Christian college. Now, its in its 9th consecutive day of service.

WILMORE, Ky. — An Evangelical Christian service of healing and comfort has been going on for over a week at a small Kentucky university.

What began as a bi-weekly chapel service at Ashbury University has turned into a revival of prayer and worship, catching the nation's attention. It has gone so viral on TikTok that people are traveling thousands of miles just to be a part of this "revival."

"We're up in Canada, we all have different schedules, and children but we just felt like God is moving on the earth right now and we want to be a part of it," visitor Toyin Crandell said.

Located an hour and a half from Louisville, just south of Lexington, hundreds of people from around Kentucky waited for a chance to be a part of this spiritual breakthrough.

Friday marked the college's ninth consecutive day of service. School leaders say space is limited, so people should prepare to stand outside for a significant amount of time; however, visitors say it's worth the wait.

"I'll wait 10 hours if I have to. It's worth that," visitor Paula Beck said.

Communications Director Abby Laub said they opened two more chapels on campus to handle the flow, but many remained in line to receive what they traveled for.

"I wouldn't have missed it for a million dollars. I had to come and be in the presence of the Lord," visitor Paula Cundiff said.

The university says it doesn't know how long the revival will last. Service will continue Sunday afternoon.

