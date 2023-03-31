Army releases names of 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopter crash

The deaths happened in Fort Campbell during a 'routine' training mission on Wednesday night.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The Army released the names of the 9 soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Fort Campbell on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Fort Campbell said the deaths happened in southwestern Kentucky during a 'routine' training mission where the two Army Black Hawk aircrafts flew side by side while the crew wore night vision goggles.

Officials said the helicopters crashed in a field near a residential area with no injuries on the ground.

In their honor, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, April 1, to sunset on Monday, April 3.

According to a media release from the 101st Airborne Division, the name, age, and home of record for each of the nine soldiers are listed below:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, said.

The media release states an Army aviation safety team from Alabama is currently on site and is conducting a "thorough investigation" into the accident.

"Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers," McGee said.

