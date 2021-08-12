Applications open for $50M in Kentucky broadband funds

The first $50 million of the broadband deployment funds are available to award by April 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications for $50 million in federal funds allocated for projects that expand internet access to unserved communities in Kentucky are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Broadband providers should complete their applications and submit proposals by Oct. 25.

Earlier this year, Beshear and Kentucky’s General Assembly agreed to allocate $300 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund portion of federal coronavirus relief money to expanding broadband.

“Over the last 18 months, we have seen just how critical reliable internet access is for all of us to stay informed, safe and connected to work, school, health care, friends and family. And now, we look to our broadband community to tell us how they would use the funds available to support the construction, development or improvement of broadband access across the commonwealth, with our unserved communities receiving first priority," Beshear said.

The first $50 million of the broadband deployment funds are available to award by April 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.