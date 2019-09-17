FRANKFORT, Ky. — Apple has deepened its ties with a Kentucky manufacturing plant by awarding $250 million to support continued work to develop glass for iPhones and other devices.



The award builds on the $200 million that Corning Inc. received from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017. Apple says the combined investments support Corning's research and development that will be crucial for next-generation consumer devices.



Scratch-resistant glass for every generation of iPhone has been made at Corning's plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Corning also supplies glass for iPads and Apple Watches.



Corning employs about 400 people at its technology development and manufacturing operations in Harrodsburg. The company says the new Apple award won't result in an immediate increase in jobs at the Kentucky operation but enables "future opportunities that may lead to growth."