Event aims to boost tourism in Appalachian communities

Shaping Our Appalachian Region Inc. said in a statement that the event on March 7-8 in Ashland will focus on tourism and downtown revitalization.

A nonprofit organization focused on improving the economy in eastern Kentucky plans to host a conference this spring that aims to help communities attract more tourists.

It will include sessions on how downtowns can welcome tourists, the role small businesses can play in attracting people, how to market what communities offer to visitors and how some communities are using trail systems to create successful adventure tourism destinations.

