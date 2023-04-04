Kentucky teen dies after suffering head injury during high school football practice

"It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle."

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky teen died after suffering a head injury during a routine practice last Friday, according to our ABC affiliate in Lexington, WTVQ.

Pulaski County High School student Andrew Dodson suffered a severe head injury during a spring football scrimmage. The 17-year-old played the tight end and defensive end positions for the Maroons.

Dodson was immediately rushed into surgery following the incident.

On Monday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association reported Dodson had succumbed to his injury.

"No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these," KHSAA posted to social media. "We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great Commonwealth."

"We know in the hours, days, weeks, months and years ahead we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and following," they continued.

Support and sympathy for Dodson's family poured in from across the state, including from University of Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops.

Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team. We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 3, 2023

Dodson's father, Alan Dodson, spoke with the Lexington Herald-Leader and said his son was injured after being tackled by a teammate.

"It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle," he said.

