Anchorage Middletown Fire takes advantage of weather, practices ice rescues

Officials say a situation that is most likely to happen in freezing temperatures is when a person or pet is stranded in a body of icy water.

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is taking advantage of the ice before it melts by making it their goal to train their staff to rescue in icy conditions.

The fire department held the training course on Wednesday.

"We can assure you today as you all saw the ice is thick but no ice is safe so stay off the ice," Jordan Yuodis, PIO of Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, said.

"One thing we do see a lot this time of year though is pets so try to keep your pets away from icy iced over bodies of water," Yuodis said.

The fire department makes sure they are well prepared. The body suits they use are equipped to give them the strength they need to endure.

"They still feel the frigid temperatures but it's not as cold, so all this equipment is designed to keep them dry for the most part," Yuodis said.

With nearly 3 inches of ice blanketed on the pond, it was the perfect day for personnel to train in those conditions. Officials say those kinds of rescues are few and far between, but getting a chance to practice in a controlled scenario is important.

"This was the first time this year that we able to get out and get our ice suits on and actually get in the water and train," Yuodis said.

Some of the first responders at the training course have performed real life scenarios like this, whereas others are experiencing their first time working in water.

"It's important for the community to know again that our department just doesn't respond to fires, and folks saw that when they drove past today -- we respond to any emergency when anyone calls us," Yuodis said.

